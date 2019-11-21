Hall has historic night as LSUA avenges loss to Dillard

Alexandria, La. – Sr. G Brittany Hall notched the first ever triple-double in LSUA basketball history while breaking the program record for assists in a game as the LSUA women’s basketball team avenged its season opening loss to Dillard by putting up 65 points in the second half as the Generals knocked off the Bleu Devils 98-83 Tuesday night at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F 4-4 Dillard (La.) 21 8 26 28 83 2-2 #23 LSU Alexandria (La.) 19 14 34 31 98

How It Happened:

With Dillard holding an eight-point lead and just seconds remaining in the first quarter, the tide of the game turned right before the buzzer as Kelsey Thaxton hit a three and JaChristany Demouchet forced a turnover and hit another three to pull LSUA back to within two points at 21-19 when the first quarter ended. After trading baskets for most of the second quarter, the Generals took the lead to stay with just more than four minutes remaining in the first half as Hall found Kendriana Washington for a lay-up and a 29-27 lead. The Generals led 33-29 at the break. A 9-0 run early in the third quarter helped LSUA start to pull away as the lead hit double digits for the first time as a Courtney Dawsey lay-up made it 46-33 Generals. The lead hit its peak with 2:44 remaining in the quarter as Jamaya Galloway split a pair of free throws to make it 59-43 LSUA. The historic first in LSUA history came with 3:32 remaining in the contest as Hall hit a pair of free throws for her tenth point of the night, giving her double figures in points, assists, and rebounds.

Other Key Statistics:

So. F Ciera Daniels and So. G Kelsey Thaxton tied for game high scorers with 22 points apiece. Daniels added 11 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

Sr. G Kendriana Washington finished with 18 points and six rebounds.

Sr. G Courtney Dawsey completed the contest with 17 points.

Sr. G Brittany Hall‘s historic stat line finished with ten points, ten rebounds, and a LSUA single game record 19 assists. Her assists record bested the old record set by Reagan Maricle set during the 2015 season against Bacone.

LSUA hit 62.9% of its shots in the second half and finished the contest hitting at a 51.4% (37/72) clip. The Generals were good on 31.3% (5/16) from long range and 70.4% (19/27) from the free throw line.

Next Game:

The #23 Generals (2-2) are back on the road this Saturday, again down in New Orleans, this time for a match-up against Southern University New Orleans. Tip-off against the Knights (0-5) is set for 2:00P.M. in The Castle.