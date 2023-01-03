Gym Trainers Prepare Clients to Stay Motivated in the New Year

A new year inspires people to exercise more and get healthier.

Local gyms are teaching new members how to start their journey.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how trainers are motivating them to reach their fitness goals.

Personal Trainer Jorina King teaches her clients how to train their bodies and minds.

“Before you do anything, talk to yourself, be honest with yourself, you are beautiful as you are right now before the weight change, before the diet change, because if you think a different body will make you feel better about yourself, it’s not.”

King says starting an exercise routine is about consistency.

“I will tell people just to keep documents, just take pictures, every time you’re in the gym, record yourself, record the little things, you’re going to see little changes. Don’t give up, don’t give up on the gym. Don’t give up on yourself.”

She says most women want to lose their stomach and gain their glutes.

“We deal with so much with stress and it seems like all that goes to your stomach where you carry your fat at, a lot of women carry it in their lower stomach, their lower abdomen.”

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “I’m at All Hours Fitness, where Jorina is going to teach me how to lift weights. Lifting weights is great for burning calories and burning that fat off, and also you can keep your curves.”

Her client Allison Tyler says working out with other women makes the process easier.

“I think it’s always been really important to balance your mental and physical health and just to be in the gym and surrounded by a good atmosphere. It really helps with that when you have other people to encourage you.”

King says she loves to motivate people to stay in the gym.

“I have babies, I have kids, I have to run behind them. How can I run behind them if they’re at the park, and I’m sitting down at the bench? You have to change your lifestyle. It’s so much easier, so much better, and you’re going to love yourself afterwards.”

Luis Waite says weightlifting has helped him mentally and physically.

“It feels good because I get more confidence in myself. I can go shop, even though my sizes do increase, at least I know they increase in muscle and just makes me look better in general.”

Personal Trainer Dylan Draper says to have realistic expectations when you start to exercise.

“Luis was kinda of an ideal client. He came in and he was like a sponge. He was like, “Hey, I really don’t know anything, and he didn’t have any experience before. The people who have never worked out before, they think when they come in, they’re like, Oh no. I’m going to be ashamed. I’m not going to know what to do. Those are the best people to train because you don’t have any bad habits.”

Luis Waite says he is happy to continue his weightlifting journey.