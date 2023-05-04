Gunshot victim arrives at local hospital and is in critical condition

Alexandria, LA (05/04/2023)

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 11:35 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was

dispatched to a local Hospital in reference to someone arriving with a gunshot

wound. Upon arrival, investigation revealed one person had been shot and is currently in critical

condition.

The incident is believed to have happened in the Sycamore Street area of Alexandria.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area,

please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD

Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App

can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at

www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.