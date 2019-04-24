Gun Safety , Decrease In Gun Violence In Alexandria

You may have heard the saying people kill people and guns don’t. To many people that may be true but if a fire arm is in the wrong hands it could lead to tragedy. So, who can carry a firearm? The Louisiana gun laws state that one can openly carry a firearm in Louisiana is permitted without a permit, as long as the user is at least 17 years of age and legally able to possess a firearm under state and federal law. People that are prohibited from purchasing a fire arm in the state of Louisiana , those are people that may have been felony convictions . May have had uh some justification of domestic violence issues in their background , they have to a clean background and they must be able to pass that background test. The Alexandria police department encourage citizens to protect their fire arms whether it be in their homes or cars. As a result, a-p-d has seen a decrease in shootings and homicides this year. Here is how you can help to continue see a decrease in those numbers.Don’t ever leave a gun in your car when you get home take it out , bring it inside . Its safer in your home than it is in your car . We understand that sometimes you may be out and about and you have to leave it in the car. Officers also, recommend storage cases, which comes in various sizes and can be used for both storing and locking up a firearm. If you have any questions or concerns about fire arms visit www.Gunstocarry.Com .