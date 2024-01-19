Group Home Escapee Arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Alexandria, LA for release (1/18/24)

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at approximately 3:30 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 3200 block of MacArthur Drive in reference to the theft of a red 1997 Ford Mustang. An hour later, an Alexandria Police Officer spotted the stolen vehicle in the area of Lincoln Road and Hudson Boulevard and attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit followed by a foot pursuit, a 13-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with one count of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Resisting an Officer. During the course of the investigation it was learned that the juvenile was an escapee from a group home in Baton Rouge, LA.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.