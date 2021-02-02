Groundhog Day Prediction

Punxsutawney Phil’s verdict is in! He saw his shadow this morning, predicting six more weeks of winter. Historically, Phil is only accurate 40% of the time. After all, he is a rodent and has no real ability to predict future weather patterns. It is still a fun tradition that many enjoy each year that dates back to 1887. Phil could be on to something this year as much colder air is looming by the end of the weekend into early next week. I believe February will deliver several shots of cold air to Central Lousiana. Winter isn’t officially over until March 20th, so we have a ways to go.

Happy Groundhog Day!