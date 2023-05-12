Gresham Family Donates Blood as a Family Tradition to Save Lives

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. requires a blood transfusion.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on why a family donates blood every year.

The Gresham family donates two units of blood every time they go to the blood center.

Katrina Gresham says, “The people here are amazing, they love my kids as much as I do, they’re always warm and welcoming, they take away all my anxiety. If you ever were nervous about it, I mean Mrs. Michelle and Mrs. Phyllis, they’re just amazing ladies, they’ve watched my kids grow up, they’re gonna love on you and take care of you.”

For 15 years, it has been their family tradition to donate blood.

Gresham says, “It’s a rewarding thought to know that when it’s needed that it will be there because you never know when you’re going to need it.”

Her son says it inspires him to watch his parents donate.

Maddox Gresham says, “All the people are really nice, it’s just good to know that you’re helping people through what you can do.”

With his mother’s permission, he will be eligible to donate at 16.

“It’s part of my routine and if he comes here, then he will be aware of how important it is, why we donate, and so he won’t be afraid to do it when he’s old enough.”

Gresham says donating blood makes them feel good and brings them together.

The last day to donate and receive prizes is May 12th at 3 PM.