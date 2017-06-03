Greenhouse Attorney Will Not Request Change of Venue

The attorney for Norris Greenhouse Junior, the Marksville city marshal accused of murdering Jeremy Mardis and injuring his dad, says he will not be asking for a change of venue.

Attorney George Higgins III is responding to motions by the state attorney general which ask for evidence of prior crimes to be introduced at trial. Higgins accuses the prosecution of trying to provoke him into asking that the trial be moved to another parish. The AG is trying the case, because the Avoyelles DA recused his office.

The case arose when Greenhouse and another marshal were in hot pursuit of a car, and one of the officers fired into the vehicle, hitting the 6-year-old boy and his dad.

A copy of Higgins’ news release can be read by clicking here (pdf download).

KLAX ABC 31 News 6/2/17