Green Team Volunteers

The Volunteer Department would like to formally announce the return of an active Green Team to the Zoo. This team is composed of Adult Volunteers who have completed requisite training and have proof of a negative TB (1 year) and Tetanus (5 years) so they will have the ability to work near collection species.

There is a white board posted near the ice machine in the kitchen where any Zoo Staff may write a project for the team to complete. Simply describe the project, how many volunteers will be needed to complete the project, and your initials on the board to request a project be completed.

The Green Team will meet from 9:00 a.m. to noon on the 1st and 3rd Saturday of each month. Number of members in attendance will vary based on individual volunteer schedules. Keep in mind this team will not have access to keys so if you have them working in gated areas, be sure you will be available to monitor them. Ensure all projects you request have proper supervisor approval if needed. Remember, they are not Animal Care volunteers but they can still assist Zookeepers & Zoo Staff in countless ways. Below are example duties that the Green Team may complete.

Raking

Planting

Cleaning outdoor areas

Scrubbing decks/concrete

Watering plants

Sweeping

Organizing backstage areas

Painting

Washing windows/glass

Dusting/de-cobwebbing

Cutting and gathering propping material

Trimming vegetation

Try to keep the board full of feasible & engaging projects as we begin this new volunteer opportunity. A lack of things to do and communication on requested projects will be the quickest way to lose activism on this team. They can be of great assistance to you all and I hope to see a great partnership between staff & volunteers.

If you have any questions regarding the Green Team, feel free to reach out.

Zakary Shafer

Curator of Education

Alexandria Zoological Park

3016 Masonic Dr.

Alexandria, LA 71301

318-441-6818