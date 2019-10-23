“Great Value” sausage patties recalled

If you bought Great Value sausage patties at Wal-Mart, you may want to check for a recall. The Great Value ready to eat patties were sold at Wal-Mart stores nationwide. The targeted patties are those with a sell-by date between October 24th and November fifth.

The recall is for possible salmonella tainting. If you have any of the recalled sausage, throw it away or return it to the store for a refund. Three specific types of Great Value Pork and Turkey Sausage are being recalled.

Here is the exact list of the recalled sausages:

– 24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19.

– 24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19.

– 35.6-oz. packages of “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 OR or use by date 11/05/19.

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2019/recall-102-2019-release?permalink=BD482EEA03D1158BD0F2F7FC9A9EAD49CBC67038BB5B5D1229244B1E49E51220