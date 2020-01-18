Great shooting helps propel Generals to a huge conference win
Alexandria, LA, — Generals shoot an astounding 80% from downtown and 63% from the field to hand #23 LSU Shreveport their first conference loss of the season 82-104.
|W-L
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|F
|(12-4, 6-1 RRAC)
|(23) LSU Shreveport (La.)
|20
|15
|32
|15
|82
|(9-5, 6-1 RRAC)
|(RV) LSU Alexandria (La.)
|23
|25
|27
|29
|104
How it Happened:
- Ciera Daniels had it going early with 12 of her 22 points coming in the first quarter.
- Generals ended the half up 13 and looked to be in control going into the second half.
- The Piolts would resurge and cut the lead to 4 with 1:39 left in the 3rd but the generals would never let it get any closer than that.
- Despite getting out rebounded,the Generals showed that great ball movement is hard to stop racking up 24 asissts
Other Notes:
- Thaxton leads the Generals with 25 points with 15 of them coming from three.
- Daniels once again gets a double-double posting 22 points and 11 rebounds
- Hall is one assist away from a double-double but drained a three from the logo as the buzzer sounded.
What’s Being Said
- “I was impressed with our team’s grit and tenacity following a tough road loss to OLLU (Our Lady of the Lake University). Everyone contributed in one way or another. 24 assists with only 10 turnovers is always a good recipe for a win. Sprinkle in 63% from the field and 80% from 3 and you’re a tough team to keep up with. Great win but still need to keep our focus as conference play continues.” Head Coach Bob Austin
Up Next:
- Thursday, January, 23 | Paul Quin College | Dallas, Texas