Great shooting helps propel Generals to a huge conference win

Alexandria, LA, — Generals shoot an astounding 80% from downtown and 63% from the field to hand #23 LSU Shreveport their first conference loss of the season 82-104.

W-L Team 1 2 3 4 F (12-4, 6-1 RRAC) (23) LSU Shreveport (La.) 20 15 32 15 82 (9-5, 6-1 RRAC) (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 23 25 27 29 104

How it Happened:

Ciera Daniels had it going early with 12 of her 22 points coming in the first quarter.

Generals ended the half up 13 and looked to be in control going into the second half.

The Piolts would resurge and cut the lead to 4 with 1:39 left in the 3rd but the generals would never let it get any closer than that.

Despite getting out rebounded,the Generals showed that great ball movement is hard to stop racking up 24 asissts

Other Notes:

Thaxton leads the Generals with 25 points with 15 of them coming from three.

Daniels once again gets a double-double posting 22 points and 11 rebounds

Hall is one assist away from a double-double but drained a three from the logo as the buzzer sounded.

What’s Being Said

“I was impressed with our team’s grit and tenacity following a tough road loss to OLLU (Our Lady of the Lake University). Everyone contributed in one way or another. 24 assists with only 10 turnovers is always a good recipe for a win. Sprinkle in 63% from the field and 80% from 3 and you’re a tough team to keep up with. Great win but still need to keep our focus as conference play continues.” Head Coach Bob Austin

Up Next: