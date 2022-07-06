Grass-roots Organized Protest of the Overturning of Roe v. Wade on Wednesday, July 6

Alexandria, La. – (June 29, 2022) – A grass-roots organized protest of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 6:30pm on the steps of the Federal Courthouse at 515

Murray Street, Alexandria LA.

The peaceful gathering will spotlight citizen’s concerns about the recent overturning of the US

constitutional right to access abortion services and the health related issues Louisiana’s trigger laws

pose to women in the Central Louisiana community. Speakers are scheduled to address the gathering.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own signs.

“I cannot sit back, say nothing and watch history travel back 50 years! Women and the people of

America have fought tirelessly for equality and equitable health care rights. Roe V. Wade was a huge

part of our freedoms and now it’s been erased like women and their body’s don’t matter” said Samantha

Stanley, organizer of the protest. “This decision affects women’s rights to privacy and their health. It

affects women and their rights to privacy regarding their health decisions. It affects physicians’ ability to

utilize their clinical judgment and education to HELP women. America is on a slippery slope with this

action, trying to dictate how doctors can utilize their skills and clinical judgment. Doctors took an oath

to not cause harm well the overturning of Roe V. Wade instantaneously causes harm to millions of

women across our country.”

At this protest you will hear from a local Faith Leader, Obstetrician-gynecologist, Lawyer and other

constituents that unanimously disagree with the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Hear personal stories of

why this is a huge mistake and safety concern for women in our State.

“As a physician and a woman, I am appalled that the government is telling us how to practice

medicine. The relationship between a woman and her trained doctor is sacred and private.” said

Jaya McSharma, MD, a native of CENLA. “Dictating and broadly criminalizing how we best

serve our patients is not only insulting but antithetical to democracy.”