Grant Parish Sherriff’s Office trains local law enforcement for active shooter scenarios

At Grant High school this morning The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office held an active shooter training with the purpose of preparing local law enforcement in case of school emergency

Chief Deputy of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s office, Stacey Roberts, says with growing numbers of active shooters it’s important to be prepared

“The FBI reported in 2022 there were 50 active shooter incidents resulting in 100 people killed and 213 wounded. We all pray that this won’t happen in our community, but if it does, we’ve got to be prepared.”

Chief of Detectives James Watkins says the training involves takeaways from detectives and officers that combated active shooters.

“I’ve actually been fortunate to sit in some debriefings for like Sandy Hook, where these these detectives and police officers come in and they give us ideas of things that they wished they had done or things that they was not prepared for. So, we try to take those and prepare for it here.”

Local law enforcement goes through training that includes simulated scenarios to build teamwork with different first responders says Roberts.

“We’re all first responders are on the same team. And we share a common goal and thus protect the public.”

First responders have to act fast, and Watkins says that’s a core factor of the training.

“Whatever you have on your body is what you’re going to have during this situation. So you better know how to use it and be prepared.”

Getting everyone on the same page and trained properly in advance is done with one intention says Roberts.

“it’s about saving lives. And we’re all one team here. So we work together. It don’t matter the color of the uniform or the shape of the badge. We’re here to protect the public.”