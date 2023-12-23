Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office provides gifts for children

GRANT PARISH, La. – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office recently held its annual Christmas event where volunteers passed out toys and gifts to children in the parish. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey explains, this tradition has gone on for more than 20 years and is still as popular as ever.

Grant Parish Resident Katera Trahan is grateful for the gifts given out by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s office to deserving children in the parish.

“It is so sweet this is our second year here the second year that we’ve gotten to be out here when they’ve passed and the kids get toys and candy and it’s so sweet they’re so sweet.”

Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain says he looks forward to this day every year.

“It’s truly the best day of the year for me not to see only the look on the children’s face but to see the look on the family’s face also to know that they have some extra help at this special time of year. So I can’t tell the people thank you enough that have helped over the past several months to make today possible.”

This year the sheriff’s office helped the most children they ever have in the 20 plus years that they’ve been doing this, providing gifts for 355 children.

“We get our list from the schools each year and the teachers and principals know who has the true need and it’s only made possible by so many people working together with contributions.”

This year they were able to provide 352 children with a new pair of shoes thanks to a generous discount from Shoe Department Encore. Paul Hargis, a local dentist, provided toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss and each family received a Christmas dinner thanks to the Central Louisiana Food Bank.

“And that comes from the food that was collected by the schools throughout the parish and so over 10,000 pounds of food was collected this year and that truly stays right here in our community.”

Trahan says the event shows that the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office loves their community.

“He got a basketball. He loves to play basketball. And I just think it’s amazing that they do this every year.”

-30-