The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will be offering a self-defense course that is designed specifically for females ages 14 and up.

The course will be held in the auditorium of B22, on April 22, from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

It is limited to 21 Grant Parish females and there is no cost to attend.

If you would like to attend, please register by calling Rona Barnes at 627-2035, or barnes@grantso.org.