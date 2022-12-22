Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office makes arrests in burglaries

An investigation of vehicle burglaries, by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, led to the arrest of a number of people.

Three are still being sought, if you know of the whereabouts of Shane McGlothlin or Jaylen Jermaine Hill, please contact the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Shane McGlothlin, 35 years old, is wanted for Accessory After the Fact and Improper Supervision.

Jaylen Jermaine Hill, 19 years old, is wanted for 3 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Theft of a Firearm, 4 counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing.

The third person that is being sought, is a juvenile.

Daisy McGlothlin, 61 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Accessory After the Fact.

Dana Earnest, 36 years old, of Deville,, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Two juveniles were also arrested for 4 counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Theft of a Firearm and 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing.

All persons are innocent until proven guilty