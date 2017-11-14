Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Hosting Church Security Class

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting an 8 hour church security class for any Grant Parish church that is interested in having members armed with a weapon in their church. To take this course you must have a concealed handgun permit. A concealed handgun class will be offered prior to this course and it is also 8 hours long.

We suggest that no more than 4 or 5 people be armed in each church. The fee for the concealed handgun course is $100 and the church security course is free. Whoever is chosen to take the course must be in good physical and mental shape with no imparities.

Each student will need to provide 100 rounds of ammunition for the concealed carry course and 300 rounds for the church security course. If you already have the concealed permit, you do not have to go through the class again; you can attend just the church security class.

Both classes will be held at Man Cave Archery on Highway 8 in Bentley. The concealed carrying class will be held on December 2, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. and the church security course will be held on December 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

Man Cave Archery will have ammunition for purchase on the day of the class if needed. Each class will be limited to 25 people and we are willing to host more than one class, if necessary. Lunch will be provided by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

If you are interested in participating please contact Sergeant Joshua Daniels at daniels@grantso.org or 318-201-7520.