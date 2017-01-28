Local Headlines Top Stories 

Grant Parish Sheriff’s K-9, Turbo, Passes Away

(Press Release) It is with deep regret that we inform you that Grant Parish Sheriff’s K-9, Turbo, has passed away.  Turbo was 5 1/2 years old and was involved in hundreds of drug cases across Grant Parish over the years. 

Turbo’s primary care veterinarian, Dr. Robert Craig, worked hard along with a team from L.S.U. and Texas A&M.  An autopsy was performed at L.S.U. on Thursday and scientists there are studying the remains and we will have the results from all of the tests within the next 4 weeks.  The experts believe that he had a tumor in his brain or he experienced bleeding inside of the brain (similar to a human having a stroke). 

We will have a memorial service for Turbo at the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, February 2, 2017, at 3:00 p.m.  The public is invited to attend the service as we honor Turbo’s dedication and hard work to the people of Grant Parish.

One thought on “Grant Parish Sheriff’s K-9, Turbo, Passes Away

  • Misty
    January 28, 2017 at 9:02 am
    Permalink

    Praying for his handler and those who were honored to work with Turbo! Rest in peace!

    Reply

