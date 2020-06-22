Grant Parish Sheriff Deputy receives Life Saving Award

The American Police Hall of Fame has chosen Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, as the recipient of a Life Saving Award.

On April 19, 2020, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Flory was stopped by a passing motorist and told of a possible building that was on fire north of Pollock, La.

Deputy Flory responded and found a home to be fully engulfed in flames. Deputy Flory ran around the house and could hear the moaning of someone. He discovered a woman lying in the threshold of a door and partially on a porch.

With no regard for his own safety, Deputy Flory pulled the woman away from the burning house. Another passing motorist stopped and helped Deputy Flory to continue to pull the woman away from the flames, to safety.

The lady received 3rd degree burns to 80% of her body, but doctors believe that she will survive.