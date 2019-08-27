Grant Parish Police Jury receives 2.8 million for sewer project

The Grant Parish Police Jury, local officials and residents gathered today for an announcement regarding the South Grant Sewer Project.

Governor John Bel Edwards made the announcement stating that the Grant Parish Police Jury will receive 2.8 million dollars to help fund the project.

Grant Parish Police Jury President, Don Arnold, says that the project has been a vision and plan for many years now and it’s finally becoming a reality.

The project will help improve the sewer system in south Grant Parish and north Rapides Parish. It will help provide clean water to those in rural areas of the parishes and provide a large amount of economic development.

Governor Edwards also stated that he’s working to secure an additional 1.2 million in funding for the project to help with the expansion of the sewer system to the Jena Choctaw Pines Casino area.