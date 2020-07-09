Grant Parish mask distribution

Masks have been delivered to businesses in each of the Grant Parish communities to make it as convenient as possible for the business owners and residents.

The Post Offices will have the masks available in the lobby and the businesses will put a mask in the grocery bag, along with the purchases.

Sheriff, Steven McCain, says distribution is going to be done on the honor system. They do have enough for everyone in the parish but hopes that people will be responsible.

The Council on Aging will be delivering masks along with the Meals on Wheels deliveries.

They are free of charge and will be available at the following locations:

Colfax area:

• Spring Market

• Dollar General

• Post Office

• Family Dollar

• Blue Line Diner

• Ford’s Food Center

Dry Prong:

• Post Office

• Fast Track

• Dollar General

Georgetown:

• Excel Mart (commonly called Budemers)

• Post Office

Bentley/Prospect:

• Post Office

• Dollar General

Pollock area:

• Post Office

• Dollar General (in Pollock and Simms’ Road location)

• Family Dollar

Montgomery:

• Kornbread’s Corner

• Dollar General

• Post Office

Nantachie Lake area:

• Bea’s Grocery

Fairfield area:

• OK’s General Store