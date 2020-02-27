Grant Parish manhunt ends

After a 3 month investigation, the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Wayne Chesser and Trenda Morgan for molestation, aggravated crimes against nature, and sexual battery.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crimes Task Force, and the public for their help in apprehending Larry Wayne Chesser and Trenda Michelle Morgan. We follow up on every tip received and by doing so, all involved were able to remove these individuals from our neighborhoods.

