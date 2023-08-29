Grant Parish man escapes wildfire damage to home

Louisiana has seen catastrophic destruction from wildfires recently. Places like Tiger Island are still burning. The fires have been all around the state and have even made appearances here in Central Louisiana.

Benjamin Brown of Grant Parish is 71 years-old and in all of his life he never imagined himself being a firefighter, but when a wildfire approached his home, he acted quickly.

“We were kind of scared,” said Brown. “Me and my brother and a preacher were out here. We took rakes, shovels and everything trying to get it out. And finally, police were out here, and they finally got the fire trucks out here and they went to work.”

Brown says even though his health isn’t in the best of conditions, he is glad his wife wasn’t home to see the fire approaching.

“I was already hurting down my back,” said Brown. “I just had an operation not too long ago. And I’m glad my wife wasn’t over here because she had a stroke the other day and she would have had a fit.”

The fire started early in the day and as night fell the flames grew and approached Browns property.

“It started right up here, and we thought we had it all out that day, well that night It just went to flaming and it got worse and we had a fire truck and all that come out here again.”

Brown says his brother, a preacher, the road, and himself were all that separated the fire and potentially losing his home.

“We didn’t want it to come across this road so, we went to work.”

Brown says there was a moment of panic where he thought he might lose his home of 18-years. When the flames subsided, he says he felt a deep relief.