Thursday, August 6, 2020
Grant Parish man arrested, threatens bomb detonation

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Hollingsworth this morning for a domestic violence crime.  When he appeared before Judge Willett this afternoon at a hearing, Hollingsworth said that if he wasn’t released within 48 hours bombs would be detonated at his house.

Grant Parish deputies, detectives and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s and the Louisiana State Police bomb technicians responded and determined that there were not any bombs.  Hollingsworth later admitted that he made up the hoax and that there were not actually any bombs.

 The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office will be pursuing charges against Hollingsworth for Communication of False Information of a Planned Arson.

