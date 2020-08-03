Grant Parish man arrested on multiple charges
A narcotics investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Pollock man for a number of charges.
Jesse Peterson III, 50 years old, of 117 Reech Road, Pollock, was arrested for:
• Possession of Methamphetamine
• Possession of Klonopin
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Possession of Marijuana
• Simple Escape
• Obstruction of Justice
• Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle
• Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Drugs
• Illegal Carrying of Weapons
• Expired Driver’s License