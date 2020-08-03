Monday, August 3, 2020
Latest:
Jesse Peterson, III Grant Sheriff's Office
Local Headlines 

Grant Parish man arrested on multiple charges

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

A narcotics investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Pollock man for a number of charges.

Jesse Peterson III, 50 years old, of 117 Reech Road, Pollock, was arrested for:

•             Possession of Methamphetamine

•             Possession of Klonopin

•             Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

•             Possession of Marijuana

•             Simple Escape

•             Obstruction of Justice

•             Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle

•             Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Drugs

•             Illegal Carrying of Weapons

•             Expired Driver’s License

You May Also Like

Primary Election Results

KLAX TV, ABC 31

RPSO Searches for Runaway Juvenile

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Second Saturday Market

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Attention DISH subscribers. DISH may be removing KLAX-TV very soon and you will not be able to watch your favorite programming live on DISH. Call DISH now at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them not to remove KLAX-TV