Grant Parish man arrested on multiple charges

A narcotics investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Pollock man for a number of charges.

Jesse Peterson III, 50 years old, of 117 Reech Road, Pollock, was arrested for:

• Possession of Methamphetamine

• Possession of Klonopin

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Possession of Marijuana

• Simple Escape

• Obstruction of Justice

• Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Vehicle

• Illegal Carrying of Weapons with Drugs

• Illegal Carrying of Weapons

• Expired Driver’s License