Grant Parish Man Arrested For Home Improvement Fraud

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated a case where a man claimed to be a licensed contractor and performed an extensive amount of work on a new home. The homeowners learned that the man had done the work so improperly that they had to hire someone else to come and correct all of the mistakes that had been made. The man also had told the homeowners that his tools had been stolen and needed to borrow money to go buy new tools.

Through the investigation, Detective Dale Whitstine, learned that the man had actually pawned his own tools.

Brian Beebe, 35 years old, of 546 O’Bannion Road, Lena, was arrested for Home Improvement Fraud and Theft over $1,000.