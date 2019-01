Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Martin and Corporal Gil James were investigating a cow that had been shot. Through their investigation, they learned that a Tioga man was responsible. He claimed that he thought he was shooting a raccoon.

Linden Gibson, 17 years old, of 5407 Shreveport Hwy., Tioga, was arrested for Aggravated Cruelty to an Animal, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.