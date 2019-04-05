Friday, April 5, 2019
Grant Parish makes meth arrest, among other charges

Jojuana Phillips

Curtis Havis

A Colfax man wanted on four outstanding warrants has been located and arrested.

When deputies located 28 year old Curtis Havis they noticed that he threw a black case into a nearby ditch. It was discovered that the case contained a smoking pipe and methamphetamine.

Havis was arrested on his four outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Jesse Peterson III

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a convenience store in reference to a report of shoplifting, but that investigation led to the arrest of a man from Pollock on multiple charges.

Jesse Peterson, III, 49, of Pollock, was arrested for possession crystal methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, theft, criminal mischief, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

