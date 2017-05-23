Local Headlines Top Stories 

Grant Parish Drug Arrests

Christopher Patrick Leblanc

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office recently assisted Louisiana Probation and Parole agents in an investigation that led to the arrest of three people for drugs. 

Christopher LeBlanc, 34 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (Crystal Methamphetamine) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Parole Violation. 

April Franklin, 27 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (Crystal Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Parole Violation. 

Melody Cheyenne Barnett
April M Franklin

Melody Barnett, 29 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (Crystal Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Probation Violation.

 

  

 

