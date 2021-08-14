Grant Parish Deputy chosen as Deputy of the Year for the United States

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Flory was chosen as the Deputy Sheriff of the Year for the United States of America. This is the first time that someone from Louisiana has ever been chosen for this award and certainly a first for Grant Parish.

On April 19, 2020, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Flory was stopped by a passing motorist and told of a possible building that was on fire north of Pollock, Louisiana.

Deputy Flory responded and found a home to be fully engulfed in flames. Deputy Flory ran around the house and could hear the moaning of someone. He discovered a woman lying in the threshold of a door and partially on a porch.

With no regard for his own safety, Deputy Flory pulled the woman away from the burning house. Another passing motorist stopped and helped Deputy Flory to continue to pull the woman away from the flames to safety.

The woman received 3rd degree burns to 80% of her body, but doctors believe that she will survive.

Without the brave interaction from Deputy Flory, I am convinced that she would have not survived the fire.