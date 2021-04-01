Grant Parish Deputies arrest three

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputies Ryan Briggs, Kyle Clark and Ethan Hemphill were investigating a complaint of a toddler that was running in a public road with no supervision.

The investigation led to the arrest of three people after it was discovered that a Pollock woman and an Alexandria woman were smoking marijuana in a house with an infant and a 3 year old. Methamphetamine was also located, leading to an additional arrest of a Pineville man.

Kallie Pollard, 18 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Jade Williams, 22 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Ashton Woodruff, 23 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Parole Violation.