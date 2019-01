Grant Parish Crimes

GRANT DEPUTIES REPORT SEVERAL ARRESTS IN UNRELATED INCIDENTS.

A BREAK-IN IN THE POLLOCK AREA RESULTS IN THE ARREST OF 32-YEAR-OLD MARTHA SMITH AND 41-YEAR-OLD MELISSA BREVELLE, BOTH OF POLLOCK, ACCUSED OF BURGLARY, TRESPASS, POSSESSION OF STOLEN THINGS AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE.

A TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN THE ARREST OF A WINNFIELD MAN FOR CRYSTAL METH.

HE’S 57-YEAR-OLD HUEY BARTON.

DEPUTIES SAY THEY WERE LOOKING FOR A WANTED PERSON WHEN THEY REPORTEDLY FOUND A CONVICTED FELON IN POSSESSION OF GUNS, 47-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM FUGLER OF COLFAX.

AND, A DRY PRONG COUPLE IS ARRESTED FOR METH AND AN ILLEGAL FIREARM.

THEY’RE 21-YEAR-OLD JESSIE JAMES MOREAU AND 34-YEAR-OLD SIERRA DELANEY.