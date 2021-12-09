Grant Parish counterfeit money/drug arrest

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone that had sold an item to someone and then realized that he had been given counterfeit money.

When the deputy arrived at the accused person’s house, he was met by a person that pointed a gun at the deputy.

A printer was discovered where counterfeit money was being made, along with drugs being discovered and syringes that were filled with methamphetamine.

William Maddox, 18 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, Monetary Instrument Abuse and Possession of Marijuana.

James Chancellor, 18 years old, of Tyler Texas, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Monetary Instrument Abuse.

Tiffany Weathersby, 34 years old, of Tyler Texas, was arrested for Monetary Instrument Abuse, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.