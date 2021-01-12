Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Grant Parish Arrests

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of two people throwing items inside of a store.

Deputy Brennan Flory responded and his investigation led to the arrest of a Pineville man for drugs.

David Randolph, 46 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

 

An effort to serve an outstanding warrant by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Tucker Mendenhall led to the arrest of an Atlanta man for a number of charges, including locating stolen items from a Winn Parish burglary.

Gehegan Pruitt, 18 years old, of, Atlanta, was arrested for Possession of Amphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of CDS IV, and Taking Contraband into a Penal Institution.

