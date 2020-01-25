Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests Pineville man for fraud
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Martin investigated a case of Home Improvement Fraud that led to the arrest of a Pineville man.
Through the investigation, Detective Martin learned that the company, Southern Rustic, nor the owner were not a licensed contractor. The victim paid Mr. Sanders for renovation work that was never completed.
Michael Sanders, 37 years old, of 1203 Percy Drive, Pineville, was arrested for Home Improvement Fraud.