Saturday, January 25, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests Pineville man for fraud

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Martin investigated a case of Home Improvement Fraud that led to the arrest of a Pineville man.

Through the investigation, Detective Martin learned that the company, Southern Rustic, nor the owner were not a licensed contractor. The victim paid Mr. Sanders for renovation work that was never completed.

Michael Sanders, 37 years old, of 1203 Percy Drive, Pineville, was arrested for Home Improvement Fraud.

You May Also Like

Lecompte Man Arrested for Delinquency of 2 Young Girls

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Lecompte Man Arrested for Delinquency of 2 Young Girls

Deville Man Charged with Theft and Illegal Carry

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Deville Man Charged with Theft and Illegal Carry

Missing Person Found

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Missing Person Found

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH CUSTOMERS: KLAX has been removed from DISH. Click here for updated info.