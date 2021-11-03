Grant Parish Arrests

A traffic stop by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office in the Simms community led to the arrest of two people, after K-9 Axle alerted to the vehicle, leading to the discovery of narcotics and two small children.

James Mercer, 51 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Obstruction of Justice and Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children.

Allie Drake, 30 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Illegal Use of Drugs in the Presence of Children, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.