Grant Parish Arrests

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight in the Williana community, leading to the arrest of a Dry Prong woman.Bridgett Perkins, 40 years old of Dry Prong, was arrested for Theft of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Identity Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine and Domestic Abuse Battery.

 

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at a home, near Dry Prong. When deputies arrived, they discovered that two relatives had been fighting and one of them was stabbed. Tyler Mercer, 30 years old of Dry Prong, was arrested for Aggravated Second Degree Battery.

