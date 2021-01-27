Grant Parish arrests

1. A traffic stop by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Clark led to the arrest of a Winnfield woman for an outstanding warrant for Theft.

Once at the Detention Center, Corporal Shellie Rivers discovered methamphetamine and a glass pipe hidden in her underclothes.

Angela Worsham, 52 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Taking Contraband into a Jail and the outstanding warrant.

2.A traffic stop by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Ethan Hemphill for a switched license plate led to the arrest of a Pollock woman after methamphetamine was discovered in the vehicle.

Melissa Brevelle, 43 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

3. An investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Probation and Parole led to the arrest of Colfax man for crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

Gregory Allen, 23 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

4. A traffic stop by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Sergeant Zac Daenen led to the arrest of a Winnfield man for drugs and other charges. Methamphetamine, glass pipes that had been used to ingest the drugs, digital scales that are used to weigh the drugs and a 9mm pistol were discovered in the suspect’s possession.

Larry Wise, Jr., 34 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.