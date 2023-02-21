Grant Parish Arrests

Investigations by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to a number of arrests.

Marissa Conston, 28 years old, of Glenmora, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court.

Felicia Mitchell, 55 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Tyler Chapman, 20 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and a traffic violation.

Kyle Carpenter, 40 years old, of Alexandria, was arrested for Possession of CDS III, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Morgan Rankin, 29 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of CDS III, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kyle Guilliams, 39 years old, of Winnfield, was arrested for Possession of CDS III, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Juliana Alexander, 26 years old, of Deville, was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Vane Kuhlmann, 52 years old of Atlanta, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine.

Johnny Griffin, Sr., 58 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Theft over $1,000.

Richard Bishop, Jr., 62 years old, of Deville, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Contempt of Court.

Timothy Trouquille, 32 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief.

Burt Ryder, 45 years old, of Pineville, was arrested for Possession of Suboxone, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.