Grant Lady Cougars ready to prove why they’re top-seeded in semi-finals appearance

The Grant Lady Cougars are preparing for their semi-finals appearance this Friday.

The number one seed in Class 3A has faced adversity in the off-season with damages to their field due to the Hurricane Laura from last year.

With only two seniors, the young team has shown why they can also be in the conversation, exploding offensively with 58 runs in the post-season alone.

The Lady Cougars will play against number 4, Iowa on Friday at 11 a.m.