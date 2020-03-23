Grant High student tests COVID 19 positive

Students/Parents/Faculty of Grant High. This is to inform you of a positive case of COVID 19 from a student at Grant High School. The student was in school on Friday, March 13th and went to an ER to get tested. Today, it was confirmed that the test was positive. I have been in contact with the Louisiana Department of Health. The recommendations are to follow all protocols regarding sanitation. Temperatures should be checked twice a day and if it is 100.4 or over you may want to contact your physician to determine if a test is recommended. Paxton Teddlie, Superintendent

Here is information from the Clinics in Montgomery and Dry Prong: Starting Monday, 03/23/20, we will begin Telehealth services as well as our regular walk ins and are able to test for the COVID 19 virus at both the Montgomery Family Clinic (318) 646-3000 and Dry Prong Family Clinic (318) 568-8298.