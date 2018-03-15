Grant Detective’s Solve Major Burglary Ring

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective’s Ryan James, Bruce Phillips, and Kyle Martin has solved a major burglary ring in the Verda community that led to the arrest of five people.

Numerous houses and camps had been burglarized and approximately $30,000 worth of property was stolen.

• Dalton Shows, 24 years old, of Colfax was arrested for Simple Burglary

• James Stroud, 32 years old, of Coushatta, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Criminal Trespassing

• Lanie Thomisee, 38 years old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Parole Violation

• Valeria Hopkins, 35 years old, of 361 Swope Street, Georgetown, was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

• Shenan Purvis, 54 years old, of 201 Will Bryant Road, Atlanta, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Criminal Trespassing