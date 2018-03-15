Grant Detective’s Solve Major Burglary Ring

Local Headlines Top Stories 

Press Release – Grant Parish Sheriff’s Detective’s Ryan James, Bruce Phillips, and Kyle Martin has solved a major burglary ring in the Verda community that led to the arrest of five people. 

Numerous houses and camps had been burglarized and approximately $30,000 worth of property was stolen.

 

•          Dalton Shows, 24 years old, of Colfax was arrested for Simple Burglary

 

•           James Stroud, 32 years old, of Coushatta, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Criminal Trespassing

•           Lanie Thomisee, 38 years old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Parole Violation

Valeria Hopkins
Shenan Purvis

•           Valeria Hopkins, 35 years old, of 361 Swope Street, Georgetown, was arrested for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

•           Shenan Purvis, 54 years old, of 201 Will Bryant Road, Atlanta, was arrested for Simple Burglary and Criminal Trespassing

 

 

 

