Grant Deputies Respond to People Stealing Gas from a Resident

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of people stealing gasoline from a residence. When Corporal Dan McClung located the suspects, they refused to stop leading to a short pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle threw out a pistol during the pursuit. Once the vehicle was stopped, more guns were located along with crystal methamphetamine and syringes.

Hardy Dunn, Jr., 39 years old, of 1585 Old Boyce Road, Boyce, was arrested for: Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Suspended Driver’s License, Criminal Mischief and an outstanding warrant.

Sean Dunn, 25 years old, of 1585 Old Boyce Road, Boyce, was arrested for: 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Criminal Trespassing, Theft, 2 counts of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Mischief.