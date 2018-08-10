Community News 

Grant, Caddo Parishes Auction Off Seized Weapons

KLAX-TV ABC 31 0 Comment

The Grant and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Offices collected more than 200 seized guns to sell in last night’s Bonnette Auction. The proceeds from the auction will go toward buying necessities for the two parishes. All sales are final and were sold to the highest bidder. If you missed the auction, you can bid online.

There isn’t a warranty on the items and bidders are encouraged to inspect all guns before placing a bid. The items are subject to sales tax. Buyers will be held responsible for removal logistics and costs.

KLAX ABC 31 News 8/10/18

