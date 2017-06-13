Pollock Man Beaten, Doused with Gas, and Threatened to be Set on Fire

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fight. Deputies John Giles and Greg Decker investigated the case and it was discovered that a Mississippi man and a juvenile had beaten a Pollock man and poured gasoline on him and threatened to set him on fire. The two also stole the tires off of the victim’s camper trailer. Billy Clair, 25 years old, of 644 SCR 516N, Pulaski, Ms., was arrested for Aggravated Arson, Aggravated Battery, and Theft. The juvenile was arrested for the same charges.