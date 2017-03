Grand Tire Automotive Center and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana have teamed up for a car show to benefit the Food Bank’s continuing efforts to feed those in need.

The car show will take place on March 18th from 9am to 2pm at Grand Tire Automotive Center in Pineville. The event is free for spectators, but any donations of non-perishable food items are greatly appreciated.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/9/17