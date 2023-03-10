Grammy Nominated Group Southbound to appear live in Central Louisiana

Pineville, Louisiana – Today’s Praise and Worship, Inc (a 501-c3 organization)., in cooperation with Greater Alexandria Economic Development Authority and Louisiana Christian University, is excited to announce a Night of Refreshing featuring the Grammy Nominated Group Southbound. The concert will take place on April 21, 2023, 7pm, at the Guinn Auditorium in Pineville, Louisiana.

Southbound is composed of talented and seasoned gospel musicians, including Clint Brown, Jody Braselton, and Seth Elbe. Each member of the group brings a unique and dynamic sound to their music, creating an unforgettable experience for all who attend their performances.

Clint Brown, a Louisiana native, is a nationally known worship leader, singer, songwriter, evangelist, and pastor with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. Jody Braselton is a singer, song writer, recording artist and has been a worship leader for over 25 years. Rounding out the group is Seth Elbe, who is also a singer, recording artist, song writer and worship leader.

Southbound’s music has touched the hearts of many with its powerful message of hope and faith. Their website, www.southbound.live, highlights their many accomplishments and features some of their most popular tracks.

“We are thrilled to bring Group Southbound to the Guinn Auditorium and to share their incredible talent with our community,” said Steve Woodham, spokesperson for Today’s Praise and Worship. “Their music is not only inspiring but also uplifting, and we know that this concert will be an unforgettable experience for all who attend. I can promise that people who attend will not leave the same way they came in after a night with Southbound.”

Tickets for the concert are just $15 for general admission, $25 for VIP with group discounts available and can be purchased online at www.southboundtickets.com. Don’t miss out on this incredible night of refreshing with Southbound!