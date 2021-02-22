Grace Christian honor Coach Josh Brown with new stadium dedication

Long-time baseball coach, Josh Brown, honored by Grace Christian with new stadium dedication.

The Warriors will now host games at “Merrill Blackburn Field at Josh Brown Stadium”.

Although the moment was a huge honor to Brown, he says he wanted to turn the focus to “We, not me.”

“It’s a big time honor. It’s humbling to see everybody out… seeing guys you haven’t see in 15 years, guys you’ve coached… it’s awesome. Again, it’s about us, not me. I know it’s a big honor but again if you don’t have players to buy in to what you do as coaches, it goes a long way because of those guys buying into what you’re doing and your program.”

In Brown’s 23 year tenure with the Warriors, his record stands at 415-177-1, 19 straight winning seasons and 1 state championship (2017).