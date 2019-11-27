GPSO sets up donation boxes for annual toy delivery event

Wednesday, November 27, 2019
The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has set up donation boxes at various locations in Grant Parish to collect items for their annual toy delivery event.

This is the first year they’ve set up these boxes and they’ve also expanded their donation reach to Alexandria, partnering with a local radio station in the Alexandria Mall that’s serving as a drop off location.

You can donate new or gently used toys and clothing for all ages. Along with gifts cards, monetary donations or anything that families in need could use during the Holiday season and year round.

