GPSO responds to burglary, arrests two people

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Bentley community in reference to a burglary, leading to the arrest of two people.

Bradley Bordelon, 60 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Trespassing and Obstruction of Justice.

Shelise Duhon, 47 years old, of Gardner, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.